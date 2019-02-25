A woman who had worked for the Department of Human Services for 26 years was killed on Friday night by an alleged drunken driver.
While driving a state vehicle on Highway 11 around 7 p.m., Adelaida “Lolly” Solis Torres, 52, a Self-Sufficiency Programs manager for DHS, was hit by another vehicle, driven by John Mattila, 24.
Solis Torres died at the scene. Mattila had hit her car nearly head-on, and drove away from the scene, according to police.
Mattila was located a few hours later and arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of a driver, third-degree escape, resisting arrest and manslaughter. He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants of failure to appear, second-degree escape and first-degree theft. Mattila was also charged with interfering with a peace officer, by failing to put his hands behind his back when ordered.
State and regional DHS employees issued statements about Solis Torres on Monday.
“Lolly was compassionate about people and willing to do anything for anyone. She did extraordinary work and touched the lives of many in her community,” said Dianna Ilaoa, the Self-Sufficiency Programs district manager for Umatilla and Morrow counties. “She was a tireless domestic violence prevention activist and played a large role in our community around raising awareness on domestic violence.”
DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht issued a statement saying he was saddened to hear of Solis Torres’ death. He said she worked in many different capacities in her 26-year career with DHS, including as an eligibility worker, a family coach, a community resource coordinator and branch operations manager.
She leaves behind a husband, children and grandchildren.
Mattila, a Weston resident, has been charged with several crimes in the last six years, including theft in the first degree and escape in the second degree. He was arraigned in the Umatilla County Courthouse on Monday afternoon, and has a probable cause preliminary hearing on March 4.
