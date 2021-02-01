PENDLETON — A former Umatilla County Commissioner candidate who claimed a racist letter was left anonymously in his mailbox was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 29, for initiating a false report, according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office.
Jonathan Lopez, 30, of Hermiston, entered a guilty plea to one count of lnitiating a false report. Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Brauer sentenced Lopez to probation for 18 months, two days of jail and a fine. Part of the conditions of probation imposed include submission of an acceptable apology letter to the community and completion of a racial bias program.
Lopez contacted the Hermiston Police Department in June 2020 and reported he found a letter inside of the mailbox at his residence. Lopez stated the letter contained derogatory racial terms and veiled threats, something that was of particular concern to Lopez, who at the time was a recent candidate for a Umatilla County Board of Commissioners seat.
A copy of the letter was given to police. An investigation into Lopez's background raised concerns about the veracity of the reported letter. After being questioned by police, Lopez eventually admitted he wrote the letter himself.
Lopez ran for a seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners during the May 2020 primary and placed fourth.
