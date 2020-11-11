WESTON — Umatilla County Search and Rescue safely located a man and his grandson after they were lost on the Coyote Ridge Trailhead outside of Weston for more than 12 hours on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to a press release.
The search and rescue team was activated after Umatilla County Dispatch received a call around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 8 from Bruce Bryan, 64, who reported that he and his 17-year-old grandson, Jesse Bryan, had been lost since 4 p.m. while elk hunting in the area.
Volunteers Bob Carrell, Dottie Carrell and Shari Mueller responded to the trailhead and located the hikers' vehicle, the release stated, while Sgt. Dwight Johnson and searchers Tom Phelan and Scott Schuening drove to Bingham Road and began hiking toward the hikers.
"Phelan, Schuening and Johnson hiked for approximately four hours through snow, washed out areas from the spring floods, fallen trees, thick brush and waded across Coyote Creek before locating the hunters," the release stated.
The Bryans were located around 3 a.m. and were "cold and wet but not injured," according to the release. Search and rescue led the hikers back to their vehicle, which they reached at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
