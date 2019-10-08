Louden Lane Fire

East Umatilla Fire and Rescue personnel respond to a fire on Louden Lane on Weston Mountain early Tuesday morning. The fire, which initially started as a controlled burn, crept onto a wood pile as a result of wind, according to East Umatilla Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported.
