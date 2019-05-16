The Snake, Wallowa and Imnaha rivers will remain closed to spring Chinook fishing during 2019 due to low returns. Lookingglass Creek also remains closed for now, but will be reevaluated later in the season.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 2019 forecasts are just half of the 10-year average. Just 99,330 fish are expected to pass the Bonneville Dam this year compared to an average of 198,200.
"While ODFW makes every effort to offer opportunities to fish for these prized salmon, protecting wild stocks and meeting hatchery broodstock needs are a priority," a news release stated.
Updates and closures can be found at myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
