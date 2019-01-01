The Indiana man Boardman police arrested in a sexual luring sting has a jail release hearing.
The Morrow County Circuit Court arraigned Kai Larkins, 20, last Thursday on the single count of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Larkins pleaded not guilty, according to court records. Circuit Judge Daniel Hill also set bail for Larkins at $50,000, and his public defense attorney, Dan Stephens of Blue Mountain Defenders, Hermiston, requested the release hearing. The court set that for 8:15 in the morning Thursday.
Boardman police investigated Larkins after a mother reported her young teenage daughter’s text messages. Police Lt. Loren Dieter said he and Sgt. Mark Pratt set up a sting to catch Larkins on Dec. 19 at the Portland International Airport, Portland, after he flew in to meet the girl. The police arrested Larkins at the airport and drove him to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, where he remains.
Kai Larkins’ grandmother, grandfather and step-grandmother came from Indiana to attend the arraignment. John Larkins, the grandfather, said he is concerned with his grandson’s mental capacity and state of mind. He said he was prepared to pay the $5,000 bail bond to have his grandson return to Indiana but Stephens suggested keeping the young man in the Umatilla County Jail for a local mental health evaluation.
District Attorney Justin Nelson said Kai Larkins’ mental health did not come up in the proceeding and his office objected to his immediate release. Nelson said the defendant had the ability to use money to buy an airline ticket and fly to Portland, and even someone in their 20s with the mental capacity of a 13- or 14-year-old, for example, can function. He added the jail has not sent any report that Kai Larkins needs special attention or is not safe.
John Larkins said the family visited their grandson at the jail and was relieved the corrections staff was keeping him separate from other inmates. The visit lasted about an hour, he said, and the family set up an account so their grandson could call home.
John Larkins also said he is a retired homicide detective from the Indianapolis Police Department and a former special agent with the Federal Aviation Administration. He said he has plenty of questions about his grandson’s case but he is not in the habit of second-guessing other police.
Stephens the day of the arraignment filed a waiver of extradition, which shows Kai Larkins’ signature. If the court releases Larkins, he would have to return to Morrow County for court proceedings. His grandfather said Larkins is likely to stay put because traveling back and forth from Indiana would be a burden.
