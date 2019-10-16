MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater could lose its ambulance service unless residents there support a tax rate increase come November.
The Milton-Freewater Area Health District collects about $165,000 a year on a rate of 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and contracts with Milton-Freewater Emergency Medical Services for ambulance services. The five-year contract ends June 30, 2022, but district chair Dan Kilmer and fellow members told a small crowd Tuesday night in Milton-Freewater there is no way the private company is going to re-up for another five years at such a meager amount.
That’s why the district has two measures on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The first would dissolve the health district and its tax rate. The second would form the Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District with a tax rate of $1.10 per $1,000 in assessed value beginning in fiscal year 2020. Milton-Freewater Area Health District Treasurer George White said that would generate about $736,000 a year, enough to move the ambulance service into the black and start saving up for a new ambulance.
That higher rate means a homeowner in Milton-Freewater’s city limits would pay $80.41 more per year, according to district information, while a rural homeowner outside the city would have an increase of $108.34 a year.
Some of the 15 or so people in attendance said they were on board with paying for an ambulance, but they questioned whether they would need to come back in a few more years and repeat this process.
White said the district board wanted to pursue a rate of $1.40 per $1,000, but the city council balked at that high figure, so the $1.10 amount seems more likely to find traction. He said the district is banking on Milton-Freewater growing at 3% a year to make up the difference.
District board members spent considerable time breaking down the costs of ambulance services. An insulin shot is $160, according to district information, heart monitors cost $40,000 each, and an ambulance itself is $250,000 or more. White said the business itself is $500,000 in arrears primarily because insurance does not cover the total cost of rides.
Audience members also asked the board if it has checked to see if other providers might step in, maybe nearby College Place or Walla Walla, just over the Washington border. Board member Wes Koklich said Oregon does not recognize the training of Washington medics and EMTS, so they can only provide help during a major crisis.
The trio of board members also said the number of calls for the ambulance has increased in recent years, from 876 in 2015 to 1,045 in 2018. This year’s calls are tracking to pass 970, and the service is looking to hire more staff to help handle the load.
But without voters agreeing to provide more revenue, White stressed, the district soon will run out of money. Right now, he said, he is providing Milton-Freewater Emergency Medical Services a monthly check of $11,475 plus paying for other expenses as possible. If voters don’t say yes to both measures, he said the district will peter out and Milton-Freewater residents may have to turn to Umatilla County for help.
