MILTON-FREEWATER — Ed Chesnut has stepped up to take the spot of former city council president Orrin Lyon, who died at age 82 on Aug. 26.
Chesnut has been serving Milton-Freewater City Council in Position 3 for 12 years, and fellow council members unanimously elected him this week to finish Lyon’s term as city council president, which ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
Ward 1 is now vacant, and the city council decided at its regular meeting Monday night to advertise for applications and appoint someone to the position.
To sit on the council, candidates must be a registered voter residing in Milton-Freewater city limits, a qualified elector under the Oregon state constitution and have resided in the borders of Ward 1 for at least six months before appointment.
The council has not established a due date yet. Pickup for the application will be at city hall and eventually on the website, officials said.
Also on Monday, a resolution was presented to Lyon’s two sons, Nathan and John Lyon, along with a name plaque and applause for their father’s hard work for the city.
Lyon joined the city council nearly two decades ago when he volunteered to fill the term of his brother, Mel Lyon, who was having health problems. He was intimidated at first because he didn’t know much about how the system worked, but he was very proud to take the spot for his brother, according to his two nieces, Karen Fink and Lorene Judd.
“He must have enjoyed it because he served on city council for 18 years and as city council president for 15 years, meaning he worked with a lot of different people on different issues for the city,” said his eldest son, Nathan Lyon. “He didn’t push an idea. He believed in a collective decision and never got upset when the council disagreed with him.”
Lyon’s youngest son, John Lyon, said his father was generous, kind-hearted, quiet and made thoughtful decisions.
According to Lyon’s family members, he was in the pea harvest business for 30 years. He was also an active member of Milton-Freewater’s Bethel Baptist Church.
Something not many people knew was that he was artistic, according to Mayor Lewis Key. Lyon would make metal stands for a glass artist from Seattle.
“He just could not retire,” Key said.
City Manager Linda Hall said in an email: “Orrin was a man who never compromised on his morals and values and was greatly admired for that. He was someone who was easy to talk to, very approachable, and the people he served were not shy about asking him questions and bringing their concerns to him personally. He will be missed forever by so many, of which I am certainly one.”
Key expressed the same sentiment. “He was a great guy. We really enjoyed getting to know him. He was a huge loss for the city,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.