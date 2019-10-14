MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police used a stun gun to stop a man from fleeing. The suspect, Jesse Patrick Jackson, 32, now faces multiple charges.
Milton-Freewater police in a news release reported an officer at 3:13 p.m. observed a 1996 Ford Taurus with Washington plates speeding north on the 1000 block of Lamb Street. The car turned into the driveway of St. Francis-Assisi Church, 925 Vining St., and continued speeding east.
The officer followed and saw the car zip by the stop sign at the intersection of Vining Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue. The car turned east on Eighth Avenue and the officer turned on his car’s overhead lights, but the Taurus driver did not stop.
The chase passed through Evans Street, Northwest 11th Avenue, North Main Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. The car finally stopped on the 10th block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, where the driver took off running.
The officer recognized Jackson, ran after him, shot him with a stun gun to end the pursuit and put the cuffs on him.
Milton-Freewater police also reported the officer found drugs on Jackson and hauled him to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on the following charges: felony and misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, felony methamphetamine possession, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with a peace officer.
State court records show Jackson lives in Milton-Freewater and is serving three years probation after pleading guilty in Umatilla County in March to felon in possession of a firearm.
