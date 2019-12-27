MILTON-FREEWATER — A Census job recruitment meet-and-greet is planned at the Milton-Freewater Public Library for those who would like to work as census takers.
The event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library's Albee Room, 8 S.E. Eighth St.
The Census is hiring people ages 18 and over, and training will begin in late January and early February. The job runs through July and August, and pays $16 per hour and 58 cents per mile.
Those interested in applying, but not able to attend the event in Milton-Freewater, can call 855-JOB-2020, or apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
