MILTON-FREEWASER — Milton-Freewater police reported they arrested a man for smashing a 40-ounce beer bottle over a woman’s head.
Gerardo Robles, 22, faces charges stemming from the attack.
Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer in a written statement reported Robles and Julisa Emelina Reyes, 21, were at a party at 522 Rose St., Milton-Freewater. They got into an argument a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Boedigheimer, and Robles broke the 40-ouncer over Reyes’ head.
The shattered remains of the neck of the bottle cut the left side of Reyes’ face, requiring 12 stitches at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. She also received a cut to the top left area of her head.
Police investigated, and Thursday a Milton-Freewater detective contacted Robles at his home at 546 Elzora Loop. Robles agreed to go back to the police department for a interview regarding the assault. Boedigheimer stated police arrested Robles after that interview and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
State court records show the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Robles with three counts: unlawful use of weapon, third-degree assault and second-degree assault. He remains in the jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. The case has a probable cause hearing April 12 before Circuit Judge Daniel Hill.
