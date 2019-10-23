MILTON-FREEWATER — The city is presenting another open house this week for its Parks and Recreation Master Plan with information on the project, its timeline and purpose.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Albee room at the Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave.
Residents are encouraged to come and share their thoughts about how they want their future Parks and Recreation facilities to look. The presentation will also show projects done in the past and the results of a community-wide survey.
For more information, call 541-938-8274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.