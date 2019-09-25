WALLA WALLA — A Milton-Freewater woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in June waived extradition Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, after spending more than a month in Walla Walla County Jail.
Shayla F. Record-Tsosie, 22, is accused of killing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital.
Record Tsosie was arrested Aug. 14 by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant for investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use. She was taken to Walla Walla County Jail awaiting extradition.
Her bail was set at $5 million.
Record-Tsosie now will be taken to Umatilla County Jail, likely within the next few days.
Milton-Freewater police and medics responded to 911 calls at 12:24 a.m. June 21 to the couple’s home. Medics took Rodriguez Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but he was transferred and died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.