LA GRANDE — One of the best known generals in recent Oregon history is set to make an appearance in La Grande.
Maj. Gen. Raymond Rees will be the keynote speaker at the Reunion Weekend of La Grande’s National Guard unit, the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment. Rees will speak Sept. 15 during a dinner at the Blue Mountain Conference Center.
Rees served as Oregon’s adjutant general four times during his career. His first stint began in 1989 when he was appointed by Oregon’s governor. His final stint began in 2009 when he was appointed by Gov. Ted Kulongoski, and he served four years.
As adjutant general, Rees was responsible for providing the state of Oregon and the United States with a ready force of citizen soldiers and airmen, equipped and trained to respond to any emergency or situation, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Rees is credited with being instrumental in getting new National Guard armories built throughout Oregon, including in La Grande. The current local armory was built about 15 years ago, according to retired National Guardsman Lou Gerber of La Grande, who is helping organize Reunion Weekend.
Gerber said Rees is known for his ability to connect with the soldiers working under him.
“He is a soldier’s soldier,” Gerber said.
Rees, who grew up in Helix, graduated from Griswold High School in 1962 and the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1966. He served in Vietnam in the late 1960s and, upon leaving the active Army, joined the Oregon Army National Guard. He then advanced through command and staff positions of increasing rank and responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.