MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla Morrow Major Crime Team is investigating a murder after the discovery of a body Saturday evening in Milton-Freewater, according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers from the Milton-Freewater Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street around 10 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check, the release said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an individual who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus confirmed Monday the shooting was being investigated as a homicide and that the victim was an adult male.
According to the press release, there is little information available concerning motive or the identity of the individuals responsible for the shooting.
The identity of the victim is known, Primus said, but is not being released until law enforcement can confirm the victim’s family has been notified.
Members of the Umatilla Morrow Major Crime Team were activated shortly after officers arrived on scene. Milton-Freewater Police Department Det. Morgan Dunlap is the lead officer in the case. He is receiving assistance from the Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Pendleton Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511.
