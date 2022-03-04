PENDLETON — As the calendar nears spring, several housing projects across Pendleton are gearing up to take the next step in their development.
The largest among them is Westgate Apartments, a 200-unit complex south of Blue Mountain Community College. The project has been through a long gestation period: the city granted the development planning approval and an incentive package back in 2019.
But Westgate Apartments is still proceeding. Community Development Director Tim Simons said he recently met with an engineer with the developer, the Wilsonville-based I&E Construction.
Simons said I&E now has its underground utilities subcontractor on-site and has begun the work of connecting the property to the city’s water, sewer and natural gas systems. The engineer didn't provide an updated timeline, Simons said, but he anticipates that activity will pick up as the weather dries out during the spring and summer months.
“I think they are waiting until the weather will stabilize enough that their crews won’t be standing around in the rain,” he said.
Pendleton’s housing market remains tight as local officials say demand outstrips the city’s aging housing stock, further pushing up the prices of for-sale homes and rentals. The city has a number of housing projects in various stages of development, but until they’re finished, residents are still waiting to reap the rewards.
One project closer to fruition is the Wildflower Apartments. A partnership between Chrisman Development of Enterprise and Oregon Housing and Community Services, Wildflower is an 80-unit complex near Olney Cemetery that is partly meant to offer affordable housing to Pendleton residents who lost their homes to the Umatilla River floods of 2020.
Simons said the complex will encompass several different buildings and Chrisman has already erected walls on some of the buildings. Based on the pace of development, Simons said Wildflower is on track to begin welcoming tenants this summer.
On the single-family housing front, Simons said Pendleton developer Dusty Pace is in the process of getting city approval for a 15-home development east of St. Anthony Hospital. He added that Pace already has extended Southwest 18th Street in anticipation of the new subdivision.
The project is being dubbed the Katelyn Addition, which had to change its name from the Blakely Addition after Umatilla County deemed it too close to another housing subdivision called Rice-Blakey.
Simons said the city receives inquiries from developers interested in building new housing each week, but many never get past the discussion phase. Simons said local developers like Pace are assertive in proceeding with their housing projects, but out-of-town developers tend to hesitate over Pendleton’s steep topography and rocky soil, leading them to the flatter and sandier environs of Hermiston.
