Umatilla County’s pump station takes water from the Columbia River near Umatilla on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. It is to provide water for the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project that is to begin in 2023.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

UMATILLA — Construction is on the schedule to begin in 2023 in Umatilla County on the first phase of an irrigation project to benefit industry, cities, irrigators, fisheries and a threatened aquifer.

The approximately $20 million phase of the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project is to carry Columbia River water from Umatilla County’s pump station through a new pipeline to the northeast corner of the former Army ordnance depot. All components of the project might total $43 million.

