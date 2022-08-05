HERMISTON — The first of three major capital improvement plan projects to upgrade underground utilities and the road surface on North First Place, Hermiston, resume Monday, Aug. 8.

Work on North First Place between West Hartley and West Hermiston avenues could last up to two months, according to a press release from the city, and traffic will reroute to use Northwest Third Street.

