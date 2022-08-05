Vehicles on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, drive through North First Place in Hermiston, location of a project to upgrade a lift station six and underground utilities beginning Aug. 8 between West Hartley and West Hermiston avenues.
An industrial message board Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, cautions residents on future construction at North First Place in Hermiston. The city is upgrading underground utilities Aug. 8 on the road between West Hartley and West Hermiston avenues. The city estimates the construction to last two months and traffic will reroute toward Northwest Third Street.
HERMISTON — The first of three major capital improvement plan projects to upgrade underground utilities and the road surface on North First Place, Hermiston, resume Monday, Aug. 8.
Work on North First Place between West Hartley and West Hermiston avenues could last up to two months, according to a press release from the city, and traffic will reroute to use Northwest Third Street.
Utility crews will remove the 40-year-old Lift Station No. 6 and replace it with an upgraded version with additional capacity to prevent backups and overflows. Right after that, work resumes to bore underneath the railroad tracks to tie a gravity sewer line into the existing main.
The boring project began in April, but crews hit a metal underground object presumed to be a buried railcar near the tracks that was impenetrable using equipment available at the time. The updated project will require a high-force auger and cannot be completed at the same time as the lift station replacement because it may cause damage to the exposed components.
“You’ll always run into some surprises on an underground project, and we certainly did on this one. It made the most sense to resume the project immediately after the lift station replacement to limit the impact on traffic and local businesses,” Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said. “These projects replace an outdated lift station and eliminate the expense of maintaining another while setting us up for the next phase of the 1st Place upgrades.”
The city has slated two other projects to break ground in the next year on North First Place to greatly improve the infrastructure and impact traffic in the area until late 2023.
The first is a water line replacement to completely overhaul the nearly 100-year-old water main running the length of North First Place from Hermiston Avenue to Elm Avenue. The city anticipates the work to begin in the fall and continue into late fall, requiring significant closures throughout.
The next is a $4.5 million roadway reconstruction project funded by state transportation dollars approved in 2017. This project will rebuild the existing roadway and install sidewalk, curbs, gutters and a recreational trail to make the road a better north/south arterial roadway west of the railroad tracks. That would could begin in early 2023 and conclude in fall 2023.
Hermiston Capital Improvement Plan projects, timelines, cost estimates, and updates can be found at www.hermistonprojects.com
