HEPPNER — Deng Peter Makuey, 26, is going to spend almost five years at the Oregon State Penitentiary for a 2018 robbery in Boardman.
Makuey, of Vancouver, Wash., took a deal in late September and pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery. He and two others — Stacie McKoin Cadriel, 35, and Seth L. Williams, 29 — were arrested on June 23, 2018, in relation to a robbery at the Sinclair Station, 100 N. Main St., Boardman.
Witnesses said an armed man dressed in black stole money and cigarettes from the Sinclair store and drove away in a white Ford Excursion, according to Morrow County law enforcement.
A Morrow County grand jury in June indicted Makuey on seven offenses, including first-degree theft and three counts of second-degree robbery. The state alleged Makuey was armed with a deadly weapon, and he attempted to place three people in fear of serious physical injury before making off with about $1,000 worth of cash and cigarettes.
Makuey was scheduled to have a trial in early October, but on Sept. 26 he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree robbery in exchange for the state dismissing six charges.
As a Measure 11 crime, second-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years and 10 months in prison. Circuit Judge Daniel Hill sentenced Makuey to the mandatory minimum, but he will receive credit for the time he was in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. His earliest release date is in April, 2024.
According to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Makuey is a South Sudanese national. He was in ICE custody in 2012 and officials attempted to “remove him” to Ethiopia, but country officials wouldn’t issue travel documents.
He’s been on an order of supervision with ICE since 2016. In August 2018, the agency lodged a detainer with the Umatilla County Jail following his arrest, according to an ICE official.
Williams, of Portland, was indicted on four charges related to the Boardman robbery on June 29, 2018. He pleaded no contest to first-degree theft and second-degree robbery in April 2019, according to court documents. His hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
