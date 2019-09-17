PENDLETON — A 19-year-old shot himself in the leg on Saturday afternoon outside of Pendleton.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office undersheriff Jim Littlefield said the incident was still under investigation but appeared to be an accidental shooting.
The firearm involved was a shotgun.
Littlefield said he didn't have any more information to release until after the investigation was complete, but KVEW television station reported the man was from Hermiston and was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton for treatment.
