BAKER CITY — A Baker County man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his mother during an argument at the family’s home along Highway 86 about 25 miles east of Baker City.
Kevin Joseph Eber, 30, was arrested about 3:08 p.m. outside the home, which is along the Powder River.
He was taken to the Baker County Jail and is charged with fourth-degree assault, menacing and strangulation.
His mother, Lisa Eber, reported the incident Monday evening after she left the home.
Lisa Eber told the dispatcher that she thought she heard a gunshot after she fled the home, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to that report, deputies upon arriving watched the home as a precaution, since there was no phone in the residence and they couldn’t contact Kevin Eber, McClay said.
He eventually walked out of the home and deputies arrested him without incident.
They didn’t find any evidence that Eber had fired a gun, McClay said.
