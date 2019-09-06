WALLA WALLA — A Milton-Freewater man is accused of taking checks from his neighbor while he was gone, forging and cashing them.
Daniel Saldana Silva, 21, was charged on Aug. 28 with two counts of second-degree identity theft and six counts of forgery between June 28 and July 6. His first appearance was Aug. 22 and his arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23 in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
According to court documents, a man who was house sitting for the alleged victim reported a burglary to Milton-Freewater police that included a missing television and checks. The victim later learned the checks had been written to his neighbor, Alejandro Saldana, and deposited into Alejandro Saldana’s account at a Walla Walla credit union, records stated. The victim then confronted his neighbor, who told him his brother, Daniel, had committed the alleged crimes, records stated.
Police contacted the credit union and obtained video from its ATM with Daniel Saldana Silva allegedly depositing stolen checks and withdrawing cash on six occasions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.