HERMISTON — Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston reported officers early Tuesday, Dec. 7, used less-lethal rounds to subdue and arrest a man who refused to drop knives and threatened to kill the officers.
Police at about midnight responded to a residence on the 1000 block of West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a man, Matthew Earns, 30, armed with a gun. Officers found Earns in the parking lot, but instead of a gun, according to Edmiston, Earns pulled out two large hunting knives.
Four Hermiston officers in all responded — and one was still in field training, Edmiston said.
“Earns kept officers at bay with the knives for approximately one hour,” he said. “During that time, Earns threatened to kill each officer more than once. Earns was highly intoxicated and still drinking during the encounter. At one point, Earns stabbed a knife into the Tonneau cover of a department pickup.”
Edmiston also said police repeatedly told Earns, who jail records show is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, to drop the knives, but he would not. And as he was advancing on police, one officer shot Earns with a 40mm less-lethal round.
Even then, Edmiston said, Earns did not drop the knives, so police shot him a second time.
The police chief explained given Earns’ state, the 40-mm rounds — which are about 1.6 inches in diameter, have a plastic body and a sponge nose — were the best options. The weapon is accurate, he said, while a Taser stun gun needs both prongs to hit a person to be effective. Edmiston said if one of the prongs missed Earns, the situation could have been much worse.
Police took Earns to the emergency department at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, for X-rays, Edmiston said, and once medical staff cleared him, it was off to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
After taking Earns into custody, police questioned his girlfriend and her elderly mother. Edmiston reported officers found Earns strangled his girlfriend and threw her on the floor and forced her mother into a bedroom and threatened to kill her if she came out.
Earns is behind bars for one count each of felony strangulation, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of misdemeanor harassment and five counts of menacing. His preliminary bail is $55,000.
