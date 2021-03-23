MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly collided with another vehicle with passengers, including a two-year-old child, in Milton-Freewater on Friday, March 19, according to a press release from police.
Courtney Broxson, 28, told police that she was driving westbound in the 200 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue at around 9 p.m. on March 19 and was stopping at an intersection when a car driving the opposite direction tried to pass another vehicle, according to the press release.
The vehicle, which she described as a Toyota Corolla, entered her lane and headed straight towards her, according to the press release. In Broxson’s car was her boyfriend, Ryan Villalobos, and her two-year-old son.
Broxson told police that she attempted to swerve out of the way, but the Corolla collided with the rear section of the driver’s side of the vehicle. The Corolla did not stop, so Broxson said she pursued the Corolla while Villalobos called the police, according to the press release.
Police responded and, with Broxson’s assistance, located the Corolla in the 800 Block of North Main Street in Milton-Freewater. Police identified the driver as Hisield Guido Madrigal, 25.
Madrigal was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person (multiple victims). He was also charged with several other non-criminal traffic violations.
Madrigal could not be housed in the Umatilla County Jail due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. He was later cited and released and released with a court date, the press release said.
