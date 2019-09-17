IRRIGON — Deputies from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday after an argument over kittens.
Andres Campos, 29, was arrested and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on one count of menacing and eight felony counts of animal abuse. However, Morrow County district attorney Justin Nelson said Monday that his office was still reviewing the case and may not press charges on the animal abuse.
Nelson said Campos got into an argument with his significant other on Sunday after he complained he was the only one taking care of eight very young kittens. He said Campos allegedly "tossed the kittens outside" during the course of the argument, causing a family member to call the police.
Nelson said the kittens seemed to be unharmed and were not having trouble nursing, but Campos was being threatening when law enforcement arrived and he was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.