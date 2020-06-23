PENDLETON — Pendleton police say a man arrested Tuesday, June 23, allegedly beat another man to death on Pendleton's Westgate Place Bridge near Trailhead Park earlier that morning.
According to a press release, the Pendleton Police Department arrested William Harvey Butcher III, 28, on one probable cause charge of second-degree murder after officers were dispatched to the Trailhead Park area around 3:42 a.m. for a report of a disturbance and found a man who had been "severely assaulted."
Pendleton Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. The man was later pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he suffered in the assault, the release stated.
Pendleton police then took Butcher to the department to obtain a statement before booking him into the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton, according to the release.
The release described Butcher as a homeless individual recently living in the Pendleton area.
The Oregon State Police Crime Lab is assisting Pendleton police with evidence collection and forensic analysis, the release stated, while the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office is handling questions and will release any future information on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.