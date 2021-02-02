MILTON-FREEWATER — Police in Milton-Freewater arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday, Jan. 29, after a local drugstore lodged a complaint of the man using products off the shelf and being confrontational with store employees, according to a press release.
Marcial Tiscareno, no known address, was charged with third-degree theft, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree disorderly conduct. When officers arrived at the Milton-Freewater Rite Aid, 105 S.W. Second Ave., shortly after 3 p.m., officers recognized Tiscareno from previous encounters and attempted to detain him so the report could be investigated, the press release said.
Tiscareno was adversarial and combative with officers, who struggled to place him in handcuffs. Once cuffed, Tiscareno continued to be noncompliant and verbally loud and abusive toward officers.
Officers learned from the store manager that Tiscareno had taken an item off the shelf without paying for it. Officers then advised Tiscareno that he was under arrest for theft, the release said. Tiscareno became more agitated and combative and continued to struggle with officers even though he was handcuffed.
Tiscareno was ultimately transported to the police department without further incident before he was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.