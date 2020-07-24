PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday, July 22, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman who was unable to consent during an incident earlier this year.
Kenny Ray Smith, 38, faces five felony charges stemming from the alleged incident police said occurred on or around April 26 — two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree invasion of personal privacy.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said the incident was first reported in June, and court records show a Umatilla County Grand Jury issued a secret indictment of Smith on the charges on July 14.
Smith had been traveling throughout various Eastern Oregon communities, Roberts said, when a tip helped police locate him on July 22.
“It was a bit of luck and some pretty decent police work that got him nailed down and into custody,” Roberts said.
Smith pleaded not guilty to all five charges at his arraignment on Thursday, July 23, and is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $1 million bail.
According to court records, Smith was charged with over a dozen felony charges for a variety of sex crimes in 2003 and ultimately pleaded guilty to and was convicted on one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sex abuse.
