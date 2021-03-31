PENDLETON — Police arrested a man last week for allegedly purporting to be the lawyer of a local business to convince employees to bring him cash, according to a press release from Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram.
Police received a report at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, and responded to Thur’s Smoke Shop on 502 S.E. 16th St. The business owner, Bryson Thurman, told police that an employee had taken money from the business, the press release said.
Police would learn that, earlier in the evening, the same employee had received a phone call from someone who claimed to be Thurman’s lawyer. The caller convinced the employee that Thurman needed money from the business’ safe.
The caller directed the employee to deliver the cash from the safe to an individual waiting near Pendleton Fire Station 1, 1455 S.E. Court Ave.
As the employee delivered the cash to the unknown individual, the real Bryson Thurman arrived on the scene and took the money from the unknown suspect, who fled in a vehicle.
Pendleton police eventually stopped the driver near Southeast Court Avenue and Goad Road, identifying the man as Silvino Mata-Abarca, 31, of Hood River, the press release said.
Mata-Abarca was taken into custody on charges of first-degree aggravated theft and was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail, according to the press release.
He was cited, given a date for court appearance in late April and then released from the jail on March 29, when the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office said they would not be filing charges that morning, according to a spokesperson from the Umatilla County Sheriffs Office.
The investigation is ongoing, the press release said.
