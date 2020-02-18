MISSION — A man arrested on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Tuesday morning is charged with three felonies, including two Measure 11 crimes.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Kenny Ray Smith, 38, on four charges, including one count each of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Both are felonies and carry mandatory minimum sentences as Measure 11 crimes. If convicted, Smith faces seven years and six months for the assault charge and may face another five years and 10 months for the robbery charge.
Smith also faces a felony charge for violating his parole and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of meth.
Smith previously pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree assault in July 2001. In 2003, Smith was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree rape.
Smith is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton. His bail is set at $105,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.