IRRIGON — A man was arrested Monday after turning himself into the La Grande Police Department and confessing to stealing a vehicle from Western Alfalfa in Irrigon, according to Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Carl Rogers, 46, and he was arraigned on four charges, including one count of second-degree burglary and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which are both felonies.
Rogers is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.
Matlack said his department was first contacted on May 16 about a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from Western Alfalfa on Patterson Ferry Road.
The next day, Morrow County was contacted by La Grande police about a man who had turned himself in and confessed to the crime. Rogers told police he left the vehicle somewhere on Interstate 84 between Ontario and Huntington, Matlack said, and Oregon State Police located the vehicle and are arranging to return it to the owners.
Matlack said Rogers allegedly cut a chain and damaged a shop door in the process of the theft.
Rogers is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $40,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause preliminary hearing on May 26.
