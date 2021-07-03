HERMISTON — The first person in Umatilla County to reportedly die from a heat-related illness amid the record-breaking heat wave was a man who suffered heat stroke in his trailer in Hermiston on June 24, according to Umatilla County Medical Examiner Aimee Rogers.
James Anfeldt, 47, of Spokane, was found by his 6-year-old son who was living with him in a trailer at Panelview RV Park, according to Rogers. The boy thought his father was sleeping all day before he requested help from a neighbor, she said.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a little boy requesting medical assistance that day, according to sheriff’s Lt. Sterrin Ward. The boy, soaked in sweat, flagged down the deputies at around 6:30 p.m., officials said.
Deputies found Anfeldt dead on the floor of the trailer, Rogers said. By that time, Anfeldt’s trailer had reached about 130 degrees.
Rogers said he likely died the night before.
Anfeldt had been working as a construction worker in Pendleton and had hypertension, Rogers said. She said she suspects he suffered external hyperthermia due to working long hours in the heat that exacerbated an electrolyte imbalance and contributed to his death.
Temperatures in Hermiston and Pendleton on June 24 were in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Anfeldt was one of 95 heat-related deaths the Oregon State Medical Examiner reported during the heatwave that has scorched the Pacific Northwest the past week. According to the Oregonian/OregonLive, he is the first identified victim of the heatwave in Oregon.
