HERMISTON — A Boardman man is facing charges for allegedly disposing of the body of a Hermiston man found dead of a gunshot wound outside the city in March 2020, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus.
Kevin Ricardo Melendez, 26, was arrested by Hermiston police with Rachel Cruz, 26, on May 7, after reports of trespassing. Both had warrants against them.
According to Primus, the charges against Melendez, handed down in a secret indictment from a Umatilla County Grand Jury on April 29, are related to the shooting death of Jordan Crandall, 28, who was found dead next to an irrigation ditch near Alpine Drive northeast of Hermiston in March 2020. Cruz was wanted on a separate matter, court documents show.
Melendez is not suspected of killing Crandall, Primus said, “but the crimes that are alleged come as a result of the same incident that ultimately ended the life of Jordan Crandall.”
The charges in the indictment include robbery, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree abuse of a corpse, felony conspiracy to unlawfully deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor menacing and third-degree theft. Melendez is also facing charges for resisting arrest on May 7.
Primus declined to provide any specific information about the charges in the indictment, but said that an investigation by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office determined that Melendez was directly involved in the case.
The abuse of a corpse charge is “in this circumstance the dumping of a body and disposing of a body,” he said.
The charges detailed in the indictment say that on March 18, 2020 — the same day that Crandall’s body was found — Melendez allegedly threatened Anthony Andrade with a gun while attempting to rob him. The charges also say that Melendez allegedly intended to use the gun against Stevie Martinez while delivering fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Primus said he did not know how Melendez knew or was connected with Andrade or Martinez, though the indictment shows that Martinez is a witness in the case.
Primus said that local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office are “familiar” with Melendez from previous cases, but declined to provide specifics. Court documents show that Melendez has faced a variety of charges over the years, including first-degree manslaughter in 2011, though the charges in that case were dismissed.
Primus said that he doesn’t expect Melendez to face more charges. He added that his arrest is only a part of the ongoing investigation into Crandall’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.