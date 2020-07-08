HERMISTON — A man arrested for a separate road rage incident in the Richland, Washington, area has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Tracey Scott Medows, 29, outside of Hermiston on June 20.
A Umatilla County Grand Jury indicted Jaime Ubey-Farfan, 24, on one count each of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said Wednesday, July 8.
Farfan is accused of killing Medows, who is from Hood River, on June 20 near Lamb Road and Interstate 82 outside of Hermiston. Officers found Medows’ body after 8:30 that night following a report of a man needing medical attention. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said Medows communicated with police dispatchers prior to his death and provided descriptions of the vehicle and suspect.
Those details were used to advise nearby law enforcement and Rowan said Farfan was in custody within hours of the incident, though news reports from the Tri-Cities indicated Kennewick police initially arrested him for his connection to a separate road rage incident that occurred June 7 in the Richland area.
“I wasn’t sure at the time if he would stand trial for that activity in Washington prior to being transported here to face the judges,” Rowan said.
Ubey-Farfan is currently being held at the Benton County Jail in Kennewick, Washington, on fugitive and second-degree assault charges with his bail set at $1.2 million. Although a Umatilla County Grand Jury ultimately indicted Ubey-Farfan on the four felony charges on June 30, it’s still unknown when he’ll have to face those charges.
“It all depends on what he does with his extradition — if he waives it or if we have to hold a hearing,” Primus said. “That’s some of the things we’re going to be figuring out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.