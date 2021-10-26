HERMISTON — A suspect in the slaying of a man in Hermiston in 2020 is not getting out of the Umatilla County Jail anytime soon.
Keith Michael Beridon, 26, of La Grande, is on the hook for two counts to unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one of second-degree murder in the homicide of Jesus Eli Lopez, according to state court records.
Lopez’s body was found June 9, 2020, in his family’s garage, according to news reports. He died from a gunshot.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said his office extradited Beridon from California. He is in jail without bail, where he will stay for the remainder of the case.
Beridon in September had a bail hearing. Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen found the evidence showed a strong presumption that Beridon was responsible for the homicide and would not grant him bail, so he remains in custody, Primus said.
Primus said he can’t speak to any of the facts in the case, “only the posture of the case, where it’s at in the court system.” Officials have yet to publicly disclose any apparent motive in the case.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said based on the investigation, Beridon is the lone suspect, but when detectives flew to Orange County, California, after his apprehension, possibly on an out-of-state warrant, he declined to talk.
Beridon’s pretrial conference is scheduled in the for the afternoon of Nov. 19 at the Umatill County Courthouse, Pendleton.
