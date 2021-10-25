PENDLETON — A man facing murder and weapons charges from a June 2020 shooting in Hermiston is in the Umatilla County Jail after being extradited from California.
Keith Michael Beridon, 26, is charged in the death of Jesus Eli Lopez, of Hermiston, on June 9, 2020. Lopez's body was found in his family’s garage, according to news reports.
The charges against Beridon are second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, according to court records.
Beridon is in jail without bail, where he will stay for the remainder of the case, according to the jail website and Umatilla County District Attorney Jail Primus.
Beridon in September had a ‘proof is evident, presumption is strong’ hearing in Sixth Circuit Court. The hearings determine whether a defendant will receive bail or be released in certain cases, like those involving murder charges.
The court in that hearing found that presumption was strong and that Beridon wouldn’t receive bail and remain in custody, Primus said.
Primus said he can’t speak to any of the facts in the case, “only the posture of the case, where it’s at in the court system." Officials have yet to publicly disclose any apparent motive in the case.
Beridon's pretrial conference is scheduled in the Umatilla County Circuit Court for Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m in courtroom #3.
