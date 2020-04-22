CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a man suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border near Calexico, California on Monday who was previously convicted of third-degree sex abuse in Umatilla County, according to a press release.
Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar, 29, of Mexico, was arrested around 9 p.m. after video surveillance allegedly captured him illegally entering the country about 12 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry.
After the arrest, CBP agents conducted a criminal history and immigration screening of Escobedo-Salazar before transporting him to the El Centro Station, the release stated.
Court records show Escobedo-Salazar was convicted in Umatilla County on two counts of third-degree sex abuse on July 18, 2016, and was sentenced to six months of incarceration and three years of probation.
According to the release, Escobedo-Salazar was ordered to be deported on November 21, 2018.
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 33 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally in the current fiscal year, according to the release.
