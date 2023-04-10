PORTLAND — A resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is going to federal prison for four years for the slaying of a fellow resident of the reservation.
A federal judge in Portland on Monday, April 10, sentenced Tom Redhawk Tias, 23, to four years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for repeatedly striking Thomas James VanPelt Jr., 46, who also lived on the reservation, and killing him.
According to court documents, Tias on Jan. 26, 2021, contacted law enforcement to report an unresponsive adult.
Officers responded to the scene on the reservation and located VanPelt, who was dead. Numerous witnesses told police Tias had hit VanPelt.
Tias told VanPelt police the two of them fought after VanPelt struck Tias with a branch. Tias admitted to law enforcement that he continued striking VanPelt after he fell to the ground.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon on Feb. 10, 2022, charged Tias with voluntary manslaughter. Later, on March 16, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Tias on the same charge. On Dec. 14, 2022, he pleaded guilty.
The FBI and Umatilla Tribal Police Department investigated the case, and Pamela Paaso, assistant U.S. attorney, handled the prosecution.
