A black SUV, sits on a hill Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, near the Best Western hotel in Pendleton, after a police chase early that morning. Witnesses say the driver, who police identified as Ricky Lee Ellison, 36, launched down the hill during the pursuit, flying around 40 feet.

 Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton police Saturday morning, Sept. 2, arrested a man following a standoff with officers and a short car chase that ended with a crash in a ravine.

Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram said offiers came across Ricky Lee Ellison, 36, at 5:30 a.m. in a vehicle parked at the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 601 S.E. Nye Ave. When officers approached, Ellison showed a gun and claimed he would not be taken alive and would have a shootout with police, beginning an hours-long standoff.

