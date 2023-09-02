A black SUV, sits on a hill Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, near the Best Western hotel in Pendleton, after a police chase early that morning. Witnesses say the driver, who police identified as Ricky Lee Ellison, 36, launched down the hill during the pursuit, flying around 40 feet.
PENDLETON — Pendleton police Saturday morning, Sept. 2, arrested a man following a standoff with officers and a short car chase that ended with a crash in a ravine.
Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram said offiers came across Ricky Lee Ellison, 36, at 5:30 a.m. in a vehicle parked at the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 601 S.E. Nye Ave. When officers approached, Ellison showed a gun and claimed he would not be taken alive and would have a shootout with police, beginning an hours-long standoff.
At that point, Byram said, police requested assistance from the Oregon State Police SWAT, which arrived a couple hours later. Once SWAT was on the scene, Byram said the man, who found a car key, started the vehicle and drove away, leading police in a short pursuit.
David Coester, who witnessed the event while passing through Pendleton, said Ellison drove a black SUV through a chain-link fence from the parking lot at the Super 8, out to the road, then sped down a parking lot by the Best Western across the street. He said the car spun out, then recovered and launched around 40 feet off the adjacent hill.
Juliana Koster, whose car had broken down earlier that morning in view of the scene, said once the SUV landed, she saw a man get out of the vehicle and attempt to run down the hill, tripping over a fence. She said this happened at around 10:30 a.m.
Koster said there were at least 18 police vehicles and officers with guns and canines. She heard police telling Ellison over a loudspeaker they did not want to shoot or release a dog on him, but they would release a dog if he did not stop running.
Byram said that's what happened, and the police dog caught Ellison. Pendleton officers then arrested and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail. Byram said numerous law enforcement agencies will want to speak with Ellison about crimes he may have committed.
Koster said she heard at least one gunshot during the confrontation.
Koster and Coester said they witnessed someone, who they assume to be Ellison, being taken into an ambulance. Byram said no officers were hurt in the operation.
“It’s still an ongoing investigation at this point,” he said, adding more information would be available next week.
Along with the OSP SWAT team, Byram said, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla Tribal Police Department helped at the scene. He said he is grateful for the partnering agencies' help, and Pendleton PD couldn’t have done it without them.
