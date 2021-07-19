PENDLETON — A man who tried to get away from Oregon State Police while in handcuffs in Pendleton ended up in jail.
State police on Thursday, July 15, at about 5:20 a.m. tried to stop a Dodge Durango for a speeding violation on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Pendleton. The driver continued to the parking lot of Keystone RV, 3000 Westgate, Pendleton, where he exited the vehicle, according to state police, and “became hostile and aggressive.”
Angel Alberto Pereira, 38, then failed to provide an identification, OSP reported, and once he was in handcuffs he tried to break from trooper Wesley Linhart, who “placed” Pereira on the ground until backup arrived.
OSP booked Pereira into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for attempt to elude, failure to carry and present, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. State police also cited him for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
