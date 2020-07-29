PILOT ROCK — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says a man is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday, July 29, a day after he was assaulted and stabbed outside of Pilot Rock.
According to a press release, the man was flown by helicopter to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, after sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Hill Road, south of Pilot Rock, at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
A woman was arrested at the scene for unrelated warrants, the release stated, and all involved in the incident were known to each other. The investigation is ongoing, but there is believed to be "no danger to the public."
