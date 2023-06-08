The Roundup Athletic Club in Pendleton became a focus of ire on local Facebook pages after post on May 28, 2023, accused a man in the women's restroom of staring at girls. The man identifies as a woman, and according to the RAC the locker room is in accordance with Oregon law, which states individuals cannot be required to use a gender-segregated facility that is inconsistent with their gender identity.
This is one of the comments in response to Mary Kay Mmb's post on May, 28, 2023, post on the Facebook Page "What's Happening Pendleton" about a man who was in the women's locker room at the Roundup Athletic Club, Pendleton.
This is another of the comments in response to Mary Kay Mmb's post on May, 28, 2023, post on the Facebook Page "What's Happening Pendleton" about a man who was in the women's locker room at the Roundup Athletic Club, Pendleton.
Screenshot/Facebook
PENDLETON — Tensions flared on the Facebook page “What’s Happening Pendleton” on May 28 when an account named Mary Kay Mmb posted a photo of text alleging a man entered the women’s locker room at the Roundup Athletic Club and watched her two children while they undressed.
According to the post, the man in the women’s locker room told her he felt “safer” in the women’s locker room. The mother who wrote the post then made a complaint to the club, summarized the events from her perspective and posted it online.
