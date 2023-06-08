PENDLETON — Tensions flared on the Facebook page “What’s Happening Pendleton” on May 28 when an account named Mary Kay Mmb posted a photo of text alleging a man entered the women’s locker room at the Roundup Athletic Club and watched her two children while they undressed.

According to the post, the man in the women’s locker room told her he felt “safer” in the women’s locker room. The mother who wrote the post then made a complaint to the club, summarized the events from her perspective and posted it online.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.