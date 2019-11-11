WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Milton-Freewater man pleaded guilty Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to second-degree arson, and third- and fourth-degree assault.
Joshua A. McNeil, 37, originally was charged in July 2018 with first-degree arson, violating a domestic protection order, and third-degree theft.
More charges were added in August 2018, however, and he made a plea bargain with prosecutors to receive the lesser charges, according to court documents.
His sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18.
Walla Walla police responded at 2:35 a.m. on July 15, 2018, to the 100 block of West Maple Street for a no-contact order violation. An officer saw McNeil just outside a camper, where a fire was starting at the doorstep.
McNeil ran from the flames, but returned and the officer ordered him to get on the ground as “he danced around the front of the flames saying, ‘What you going to do now? Tase me! Shoot me!,’” records stated.
He then ran into the flames and sat in the middle of them, asking the officer to kill him, then jumped out as the fire grew hot.
“McNeil danced and tumbled around the yard, screaming and ripping his clothes off,” records stated.
McNeil then jumped into an above-ground pool, which put out the fire, and stayed there while begging arriving officers to shoot him. An officer extinguished the fire on the camper.
McNeil also tried strangling himself with his belt in the pool, refusing to come out unless given a cigarette, records stated. Officers gave him one. He then was assessed by medics and taken into custody.
McNeil admitted starting the fire because he was depressed and wanted to kill himself because his wife told him she wanted a divorce, records stated.
