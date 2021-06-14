MILTON-FREEWATER — One of two men facing murder and more from a rash of crimes in Milton-Freewater is going to prison more than 32 years.
Michael James Metcalfe, 21, of Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty on June 4 to second-degree murder of George Martin, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Justice, which prosecuted the case. Metcalfe also pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree robbery and a count of first-degree solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.
Baker County Circuit Judge Gregory Baxter presided over the Umatilla County case and sentenced Metcalfe to life in prison with a minimum 32.5 years of incarceration without reduction for any reason.
Police the night of Jan. 4, 2020, responded to a welfare check of Martin at a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street, Milton-Freewater. Officers found Martin’s body with a gunshot wound.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department with assistance from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and state and local agencies determined Metcalfe murdered Martin, according to the press release. Further developments showed Metcalfe was responsible for robbing victims in Milton-Freewater on Dec. 14, 2019, at the Red Tea Garden, on Jan. 3, 2020, at First Stop Market and on Jan. 5, 2020, in an alley.
The justice department also reported while in custody, Metcalfe solicited another jail inmate to murder a witness who testified before the grand jury about the murder of Martin.
Jonathan Lee McDonald, 29, is the co-defendant in the case. He faces 15 counts in all, including for first-degree robbery, second-degree arson and second-degree murder. State court records show his case has a settlement conference on Aug. 17.
