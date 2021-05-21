PENDLETON — A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, May 19, with the possibility of parole in the beating death of a man in Pendleton in June 2020.
William Harvey Butcher III, 29, of Hollywood, Maryland, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Umatilla County Circuit Court. He will serve 25 years to life in prison with 100 years of post-prison supervision, and is ordered to pay a $2,535.66 restitution, court documents show.
“I am more than pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus. “But for the victim’s family, this will be with them for the rest of their life.”
Last June, police found Daniel Self, 47, who was experiencing homelessness while living in Pendleton, badly beaten on Pendleton's Westgate Place Bridge near Trailhead Park, according to news reports and court documents.
Butcher, who was also experiencing homelessness, was found and arrested at the scene covered in blood. He confessed in an interview with police that same day to beating Self with the backside of an ax and strangling him, according to court documents.
Self was transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where he died from his injuries, documents show.
Butcher can apply for parole after 25 years in prison, according to court documents.
