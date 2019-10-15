BAKER COUNTY — While providing mutual aid during the search for a missing hunter, local agencies saved the hunter's brother from a single-vehicle car crash into freezing water.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Sgt. Dwight Johnson said Tom Dennis, 48, of McMinnville, was aiding in the search for his brother, Andrew Dennis, 60, of Haines, on Oct. 5 when he crashed his 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck into the East Fork of Eagle Creek in the Wallowa Mountains. The area had recently been hit by a snowstorm.
“He could have perished if someone hadn’t found him when they did,” Johnson said.
Search and Rescue members Travis Lundquist, Destry Stewart and Danita Smith were driving across the creek bridge that evening when they heard a horn honking. They noticed a tire in the creek, and found Tom Dennis trapped inside the truck, which had overturned. The doors to the truck were jammed shut, and Tom couldn’t escape as freezing water engulfed the truck’s interior.
Johnson said that three other cars had driven over the bridge without noticing the overturned vehicle below. Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash estimated the truck had been trapped for 30 minutes.
Along with Ash, the Search and Rescue team was able to use a car jack and axe, with other tools, to open a truck door and remove Tom Dennis within 10 minutes.
He was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The Union County Sheriff’s Office provided aid on the scene as well.
Tom Dennis, who suffered from hypothermia and a shoulder injury, has since checked himself out of the hospital, according to the Baker City Herald.
Ash said that alcohol was a factor in the accident, but that no citations had been issued.
Johnson said Tom Dennis assisted Search and Rescue at a drone site in the forest, during the eight-day search to find his brother, who was found dead on the morning of Oct. 6.
“We worked with him all day Friday. He was upset and despondent,” Johnson said.
He noted that while Search and Rescue was not trained in vehicle extrication, which they assisted with during the crash, the 28-volunteer team receives training in several areas, including navigation, first aid and radio. In 2016, they implemented a drone program.
“We’re very proud of our volunteers for what they did and how they responded. We’re just proud that they were part of it, and that they heard (the truck),” Johnson said.
