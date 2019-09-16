WALLA WALLA — A College Place man has filed for appeal after being sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for manslaughter.
Robert G. Sregzinski, 22, was sentenced July 31 in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 280 months in prison for first-degree manslaughter and 84 months for second-degree assault in connection with a 2016 homicide. He pleaded guilty on May 20 in a deal with prosecutors that lowered the seriousness of accusations from second-degree murder to manslaughter among other amendments, and Judge John Lohrmann dismissed seven remaining counts against him.
That prison time is set to run concurrently, but it will run consecutively to a sentence he has also received in Umatilla County on separate charges. His credit for time served will be determined by the Department of Corrections in each state.
However, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle received notice from the Washington State Court of Appeals on Wednesday that Sregzinski’s appeal on Aug. 30 has been assigned to Division III. It was too early in the appeals process to determine exactly what Sregzinski was fighting, according to a Court of Appeals spokeswoman, as not all of the paperwork had been filed.
Sregzinski has been assigned Seattle-based attorney Eric J. Nielsen for the case, but he didn’t return phone calls to the U-B by press time today. Sregzinski has until Oct. 11 to file requests for case paperwork with the Court of Appeals for Walla Walla County Superior Court to send transcriptions and documents to appeals court.
Nagle said the appeal could take one or two years to complete, depending on certain issues and if more review is sought through the State Supreme Court.
Sregzenski was charged in 2017 with first-degree murder and unlawful firearm possession in connection with the shooting death of Gabriel L. Rodriguez. In March, prosecutors amended the charges to first-degree attempted robbery while armed with a firearm, first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, reckless endangerment, two counts of intimidating a witness while armed with a firearm, second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, and unauthorized removal or concealment of a body.
Walla Walla police said Sregzenski shot and killed Rodriguez, 34, in a Walla Walla apartment over a drug debt.
As part of Sregzinski’s sentencing set in July, he also must serve 54 months in community custody, pay $500 in fines and fees and a to-be-determined restitution, complete inpatient or outpatient alcohol/drug treatment at his own expense, and have no contact with the victims for life.
In Oregon, Sregzinksi was sentenced Aug. 22, 2016, to 10 years in prison in Umatilla County for attempted murder with a firearm, three counts of menacing, and three counts of unlawful firearm use against another. Those crimes occurred after the Walla Walla shooting, according to Nagle.
