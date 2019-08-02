WALLA WALLA — A College Place man was sentenced Wednesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to more than 23 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in a 2016 homicide.
In a plea bargain with prosecutors, Robert G. Sregzinski, 22, pleaded guilty to the amended charges on May 20, and Judge John Lohrmann dismissed the remaining seven counts against him. His sentencing was delayed several times for various reasons.
Sregzinski’s sentence included 280 months in prison for the manslaughter charge and 84 months for the assault, which will run concurrently but consecutively to a sentence he has also received in Umatilla County. His credit for time served will be determined by the Department of Corrections in both states. He also must serve 54 months in community custody, pay $500 in fines and fees and a to-be-determined restitution, complete inpatient or outpatient alcohol/drug treatment at his own expense, and have no contact with the victims for life.
On Aug. 22, 2016, Sregzinksi was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Umatilla County for attempted murder with a firearm, three counts of menacing, and three counts of unlawful firearm use against another, according to an online records search. Those crimes occurred after the Walla Walla killing, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
“According to Oregon DOC’s (Department of Corrections) site, his earliest release date from Oregon is currently April 29, 2026,” Nagle wrote in an email. “After that, he will then be transferred to the custody of the Washington Department of Corrections to start serving his sentence for this (Walla Walla) case.”
Sregzenski was charged in 2017 with first-degree murder and unlawful firearm possession in connection with Gabriel L. Rodriguez’s death. In March, prosecutors amended the charges to first-degree attempted robbery while armed with a firearm, first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, reckless endangerment, two counts of intimidating a witness while armed with a firearm, second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, and unauthorized removal or concealment of a body.
Walla Walla police said Sregzenski shot and killed Rodriguez, 34, in a Walla Walla apartment over a drug debt.
On April 21, 2016, Sregzinski went to a basement apartment at 1589 E. Alder St. armed with a shotgun and handgun, police said. He told one of two people at the apartment to call Rodriguez to the residence while he hid in the apartment. After Rodriguez arrived and took a shower, Sregzinski confronted him and told him to sit. Rodriguez refused, according to documents, and Sregzinski shot him at close range with the shotgun.
Sregzinski and the witnesses went to Trailer Haven on Isaacs Avenue, where Sregzinski spoke to someone in a trailer, and to an apartment in Milton-Freewater, where Sregzinski and a witness spoke to another person on the phone. They left sometime the next morning, according to documents. On the way back to the crime scene, they picked up the person they had spoken with on the phone on Old Milton Highway, near Crockett Road. The two original witnesses were dropped off at a woman’s home, records stated.
Sregzinski then cut the carpet and carpet padding where Rodriguez was lying, rolled him up in it, and tied it with duct tape, rope and electrical cords. He and one of the witnesses put the body in the back seat of his vehicle, records stated.
Sregzinski drove to a family member’s home in Milton-Freewater, and the family member helped dispose of the body on Cache Hollow Road, southeast of Milton-Freewater.
On April 28, 2016, Sregzinski shot at Milton-Freewater police officers during a traffic stop and pursuit, and was struck when officers fired, records stated. He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and arrested on a juvenile warrant and taken to Walla Walla County Jail.
At Walla Walla County Jail, he bragged to a fellow inmate about the killing, records stated, and included details about the crime.
On May 27, 2016, detectives located Rodriguez’s body and he was identified the next day based on his tattoos.
Sregzinski had five felony convictions from 2014 and another from 2015, so was not allowed to possess a firearm, records stated.
He has been at the Walla Walla County Jail pending the outcome of the case.
