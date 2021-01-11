UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Sheriff's Office rescued a man injured in a snowmobile accident in a remote area on Sunday, Jan. 10.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, dispatch received a 911 call at about 1 p.m. reporting a snowmobiler had been injured during a crash on USFS 31 Road about one mile north of Ruckel Junction. Deputy Hayes responded and discovered a 56-year-old male who was not named in the news release had been thrown from his snowmobile, which had landed on top of him after he tried to navigate an embankment.
"The patient was experiencing significant pain in his chest and left side, causing concerns with moving him," the release stated. "Deputy Hayes and other snowmobilers on scene covered the patient with rescue tarps and blankets to maintain body temperature."
Because ambulances were only able to get within 9 miles of the crash site, Life Flight and Search and Rescue from Union and Umatilla counties assisted with the evacuation.
Life Flight was able to land on Ruckel Ridge east of the crash site, and Union County search and rescue and other snowmobilers on the scene transported Life Flight personnel and equipment to the crash site to treat the patient. Then members of Umatilla County Search and Rescue carefully loaded the patient onto their utility terrain vehicle and transport him to the Life Flight helicopter, which flew him to a hospital in Walla Walla at about 4 p.m.
USCO thanked participating members of the mission, including Bob and Dottie Carrell with Umatilla County Search and Rescue for using their own UTV in the mission, as well as Union and Umatilla County Dispatch Centers, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Rural Fire Protection District, City of La Grande Fire Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight Network and Union County Search and Rescue.
