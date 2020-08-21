HERMISTON — Multiple police officers responded to a shooting in Hermiston on Friday, Aug. 21, according to a press release from the Hermiston Police Department.
The shooting, which occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m., happened outside the west entrance of Safeway, 990 South Highway 395, in the store’s parking lot. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston told the East Oregonian that it appeared the people involved all knew each other, and there was nothing to indicate the incident was at all connected to a Black Lives Matter protest and open-carry counter protest planned for 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 on opposite sides of Highway 395 near the scene.
Paramedics tended to the 27-year old male with what appeared to be wounds in the stomach area, the release stated. The male was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, and then airlifted out of the area.
Officers spoke with the shooting victim, who is well-known to police, but said he was less than cooperative about what transpired, the release said. The release said officers are collecting witness statements and will have the scene secured for several hours.
Initial reports indicate the male got into an altercation with a couple of males in a vehicle directly in front of the west entrance to Safeway. At some point, the release said, a shot or shots were fired from inside the vehicle, striking the male.
In addition to Hermiston Police, Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla County Fire District 1 all responded to the incident.
